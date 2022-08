Watch: Claudia McGehee sketches and scratches her favorite parts of nature

Claudia McGehee’s scratchboard illustrations for children’s books, business logos, Java House cups and other freelance projects have garnered buzz. But the Iowa City artist’s ultimate goal is to reflect the beauty — and vulnerability — of the environment through her work.

“I think it’s important that artists are also activists as well,” she said.

“You get more flies with honey than vinegar. Seeing a beautiful illustration of an indigo bunting is going to make you want to care about that bunting.”

Video by Jason Smith, presented by Artifacts