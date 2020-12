Normally, we’d be celebrating Best of the CRANDIC by bringing together the small business owners, artists, musicians and local personalities who won with the community who voted for them for one big, huggy, droplet-spready party. Since that can’t happen, we asked our winners to record a few words of thanks. We wish we could be breathing your air, reader. Soon. Soon.









