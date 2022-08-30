Voters can now request absentee ballots for the November election

Registered voters in Iowa can now request absentee ballots for the November general election from their county auditor’s office. The first day auditors can mail the ballots to voters who have requested them will be Oct. 19, the same day early in-person voting begins.

Printable absentee ballot request forms are available on the Iowa Secretary of State’s site. In addition to name and address, the person requesting the ballot must also provide their “voter verification number,” which can be either their driver’s license number or the four-digit pin number on their Iowa voter ID card.

The Secretary of State’s site also has a look-up tool for anyone unsure of their county auditor office’s address.

In Johnson County, voters should return forms to:

Johnson County Auditor

913 S Dubuque St

Iowa City, IA 52240

In Linn County:

Linn County Elections

935 Second St SW

Cedar Rapids, IA 52404

In Polk County:

Polk County Election Office

120 2nd Avenue, Suite A

Des Moines, IA 50309

A completed and signed absentee ballot request form must received in the auditor’s office by 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24. In order to be considered valid, an absentee ballot must be received by the auditor’s office by the time polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8.