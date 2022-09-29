Video & Photo Gallery: Longfellow neighbors gather for the 2022 Front Porch Music Festival





One of Iowa City’s tightest-knit neighborhoods came together for an afternoon of local tunes on Sunday, Sept. 25. Performers of all abilities were invited to participate in the seventh annual Front Porch Music Festival — so long as they have a connection to the Longfellow community — making residents’ front porches and yards their stages.

Rock bands, folk guitarists, jazz combos, chamber ensembles, Irish instrumentalists, DJs and more entertained spectators throughout the afternoon, with an open mic in the last half hour for kids to demonstrate their singing, dancing, fashion and performance chops. The annual festival is organized by the Harvey family, who live on Center Avenue, and the Platte family on Grant Street.