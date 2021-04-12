Advertisement

Vaccination clinic with one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be held at Collins Aerospace on Monday and Tuesday

Posted on by Izabela Zaluska
A healthcare worker administers a vaccination — photo by Lance McCord via Flickr Creative Commons

A limited number of COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available on Monday and Tuesday as part of a vaccination event at Collins Aerospace in Cedar Rapids.

Those appointments will be available to anyone 18 and older, Linn County Public Health announced on Sunday. The vaccine offered at the event is the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

At the time of publication, there were openings for Monday afternoon and a number of openings throughout the day on Tuesday. Monday’s clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday’s clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Registration for both days is available through Hy-Vee’s website:

Monday, April 12

Tuesday, April 13

Individuals who schedule an appointment will be directed to the Hy-Vee bus, which will be parked at B154 Rec Center High Court Fitness Area, 800 Collins Rd. NE.

LCPH is also planning to hold its own large-scale clinic later this month. Plans are still in development but that clinic is expected to happen sometime between April 22 and April 28 at Lindale Mall.

About 1,000 people per day could be vaccinated at the location but the number will depend on vaccine supply, according to LCPH. The department is also exploring other locations in the area that could accommodate large-scale public clinics.


