Cocktails for the whole family! Inside Unimpaired, downtown Iowa City’s new dry bar









Wednesday night, my daughter and I headed out to a soft opening of Unimpaired, the newest and perhaps most unique bar in town. You read that right: my 11-year-old gladly came along with me for a “fancy ladies night” to Iowa City’s only dry bar.

I’ve been stalking the Unimpaired – Iowa City Facebook page since summer when I first heard the news that a fully alcohol-free, family-friendly pizzeria was opening right across the street from The Mill (RIP). Unimpaired’s first location opened in Davenport in September, with the message “Sober looks good on you!” Having decided to go sober in August and with several sober friends, I was thrilled at the chance to get a sneak peek when I happened to win one of five spots given to the general public to attend the soft opening.

As we entered the building, we were immediately greeted by friendly staff, the DJ’s energetic beats, and the buzz from the crowd. With exposed wood beams and bright lighting, the restaurant gave off a rustic yet modern vibe. There are cozy nooks for people to sit down and have intimate conversations, with colorful murals serving as beautiful backdrops and conversation starters.

The food, along with the general ambiance, did not disappoint. Staff continuously brought out samples of their pizzas, the fresh veggie being our favorite. Unimpaired offers a variety of toppings and specialty pizzas, including my daughter’s favorite: tater tots! There are also salads and pasta as well as starters and sides.

Now, the reason we’re all curious — the drinks! I was excited to see what the hype was about.

I wasn’t sure what to expect, but the drinks were incredibly similar (a little shocking, if I’m being honest) to the “real thing.” I tried a little bit of all the samples: Jack & Coke, white wine, Old Fashioned, IPA, and a cotton candy martini. A few of the brands that caught my eye: Gruvi wine spritzers, Sexi AF spirits and Ritual Zero Proof spirits. My daughter loved the Dreamsicle energy drink, minus the energy add-in. “You name it, we have it,” I overheard one bartender say, as she mixed up a beautiful mock Tequila Sunrise.

The staff really enhanced the experience; they were all friendly and accommodating to the crowd. I had questions about the menu — “What brand is that?” “What’s your personal favorite?” — and the staff answered them all. I also had the pleasure to speak to the general manager, Amanda O’Donnell, who was friendly and excited to finally be opening. After several setbacks due to COVID-19, the grand opening to the public is on Friday, Oct. 22.

As a single mom, it can be hard to find a family friendly place that’s fun for all ages. Unimpaired seems to fit the bill, with entertainment for everyone: pool, darts, a jukebox, DJ booth and a stage for live performances. Starting Thursday, Oct. 28, there will even be all-ages trivia nights every week!

All in all, the experience was incredibly refreshing. In a college town with more bars than we can count, Unimpaired offers an experience that feels inclusive and unique. I am excited to go back with my friends and family for a memorable night out… without the hangover.









