The Weekender, March 12: The Mac ‘n’ Cheese Cook-Off, Weedeater, Dave King & Julian Lage and more

|
|
|
|
The Weekender
The can’t-miss events in the CRANDIC this weekend. Click to read our coverage of Stages
and Company
!
|
|
Old Creamery Theatre
Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story
Mar 12 – 2:00pm
Opening Night! Experience the ups and downs of Holly’s budding musical career as he strives to fulfill his potential genius.
More info >>
|
|
CSPS
Mac’n’Cheese Cook-Off
Mar 12 – 5:00pm
Nothing says “Midwestern comfort food” like some cheesy noodle goodness! Who has the best? Let’s have fun figuring that out!
More info >>
|
|
Hickok Hall at Coe College
Our Sister’s Many Hats
Mar 12 – 6:00pm
The African American Museum of Iowa will offer a presentation about African American women of Iowa who have been doing amazing work in their many hats for over 164 years.
More info >>
|
|
Wildwood BBQ & Saloon
Weedeater & The Goddamn Gallows w/ The Atomic Bitchwax, Worshipper, Heavyweight
Mar 12 – 7:00pm
Rock your face off on a Thursday night. This wide swathe of the best of a variety of metal genres for an unforgettable night.
More info >>
|
|
Riverside Theatre
Stages by David Lee Nelson
Mar 12 – 7:30pm
“A+… An incredibly moving examination of mortality… A comedic cure-all.” (Charleston City Paper) Click through to read the LV review!
More info >>
|
|
National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library
Music @ the Museum: Fareed Haque/Tony Monaco Trio featuring Paul Wertico
Mar 13 – 7:00pm
With this trio, Haque continues to explore the depth of jazz guitar, collaborating with Tony Monaco on piano and Paul Wertico on the drums.
More info >>
|
|
Iowa City Community Theatre
Company!
Mar 13 – 7:30pm
Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s classic musical on love and sex in the modern world returns to the ICCT stage after a twenty-year hiatus. Click to read the LV review!
More info >>
|
|
Legion Arts CSPS Hall
The Revelers
Mar 13 – 8:00pm
Headquartered in the city of Lafayette in Southwest Louisiana’s Cajun Country, the band is dedicated to the “holy trinity” of Cajun culture: hot music, all-night dancing, and great food.
More info >>
|
|
Trumpet Blossom Cafe
Dave King & Julian Lage
Mar 13 – 9:00pm
This Pop-up show will incredible jazz luminaries Dave King of The Bad Plus and Happy Apple and Julian Lage, who is hailed as one of the most prodigious guitarists of his generation.
More info >>
|
|
Sanctuary Pub
Coppers & Brass
Mar 14 – 6:00pm
Dive into the weekend before St. Patrick’s Day with some fantastic, locally grown Irish music from Iowa City’s Coppers & Brass!
More info >>
|
|
Uptown Bill’s
Scott Stilwell Live at Uptown Bill’s Coffee House
Mar 14 – 7:00pm
Des Moines singer/songwriter Scott Stilwell will present original songs and stories in this iconic Iowa City Coffee House! Suggested donation at the door $5/$10.
More info >>
|
|
The Mill
Dr. Z’s Experiment
Mar 14 – 8:00pm
Formed in 1998, Dr. Z’s Experiment began as a jazz trio at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, IA. They have since grown to become a 5 piece Fusion/Rock/Jazz/ Reggae/Funk/Experimental group.
More info >>
|
|
Big Grove Brewery & Taproom
3rd Annual Big Grove Brrrewery Ride
Mar 15 – 10:00am
The 3rd Annual Brrrewery Ride is Sunday, March 15th! Meet @ Big Grove Taproom in Iowa City, 10 a.m. for light breakfast and coffee. Geoff’s Bike and Ski will be running safety checks on bikes.
More info >>
|
|
Legion Arts CSPS Hall
Calan
Mar 15 – 7:00pm
Calan bring together the remarkable talents of five young musicians giving a fresh and vibrant sound to traditional Welsh music.
More info >>