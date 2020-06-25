The Weekender, June 25: Eric Cervini, Lesbian Feminism in Iowa City, DVIP’s Stay-at-Home Scavenger Hunt and more

|
|
|
|
The Weekender
This weekend’s can’t-miss virtual events from local venues and artists. This week, we have also included information about a protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. If you choose to attend this event, we urge you to put your health and safety first; please wear a mask or other face covering and maintain social distance to the best of your ability. If you’d like to receive the Weekender in your inbox every Thursday, sign up for our newsletter
.
|
|
Online
Eric Cervini in conversation with Prairie Lights
Jun 25 – 7:00pm
Prairie Lights presents a special Pride Month event featuring Eric Cervini, author of The Deviant’s War.
More info >>
|
|
Online
No Touching Sessions 06 // Ryan Phelan
Jun 25 – 8:00pm
No Touching Sessions is a crowdless concert series recorded in an empty venue at Gabe’s Iowa City presented by Threshold Apprehension Sound. New concert broadcast each Thursday @ 8 p.m.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Out in Iowa City: Lesbian Feminism in the UI’s Hometown
Jun 26 – 2:00pm
During the women’s liberation movement from the ’60s to the ’80s, lesbians in Iowa City became writers, printers, business owners, & activists. Learn how their incredible work changed the landscape.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Storytime at the Afrofuturist Library 2
Jun 26 – 4:00pm
Tune into Montez Press Radio for a second edition of Storytime at the Afrofuturist Library, featuring readings by CAS Reading Room curators manuel arturo abreu and Keren Alfred.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Online! Friday Night Concert Series: Flash in a Pan featuring Annie Savage
Jun 26 – 7:00pm
Iowa City Summer of the Arts presents its Friday Night Concert Series online!
More info >>
|
|
Online
Breath Behind the Mask
Jun 26 – 7:30pm
The University of Iowa Department of Theatre Arts’ Summer Partnership in the Arts program is online this year. Breath Behind the Mask is created by Nambi E. Kelley & Daniel Carlton.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Out the Box Weekly Reading Series
Jun 26 – 8:00pm
Mirrorbox Theatre’s online performance series. This week: ‘Stonewallin’ by Kari Barclay.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Petey Wheatstraw: The Devil’s Son-In-Law with Live Commentary!
Jun 26 – 8:15pm
Join Late Shift at the Grindhouse and FilmScene for a livestream of the 1977 Blaxploitation classic with live commentary from Donnell Rawlings and Mike Sargent.
More info >>
|
|
Online
DVIP’s Stay-At-Home Scavenger Hunt
Jun 27 – Jun 28 – 9:00am
Join the fun and support the Domestic Violence Intervention Program with a scavenger hunt around your own home!
More info >>
|
|
S.T. Morrison Park
“Actions Speak Louder” Protest
Jun 27 – 11:00am
This is a call to action! Now is not the time for back-seat activists. Let’s focus more on the “matter” for our next generations to come.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Crumbs
Jun 28 – 4:00pm
Crumbs is a live-streamed talk show ft. Ryan Joseph Anderson & Brian Johannesen, musicians & music industry professionals. They’ll discuss w/ guests the current and future state of the industry.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Online Event: The Iowa Motion Picture Awards Showcase
Jun 28 – 6:00pm
The 29th Annual Iowa Motion Picture Awards Nominated films are screened every Sunday through 7/26. This week: The Ledges – Unbeknown.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Zoom Against the Machine
Jun 28 – 7:00pm
A livestream of PS1 Media Arts Co-op’s prompt to make a video short incorporating, referencing, or in spite of the new, video-call-saturated social reality.
More info >>
|