The Weekender, June 11: Marion by Moonlight, Jordan Sellergren Band, Caleb “The Negro Artist” Rainey and more this weekend

Posted on by Celine Robins
The Weekender

Stay inside and explore the world this weekend with our arts editor’s selection of virtual events from local artists and venues.




Online

Marion By Moonlight Virtually Presents Boot Jack Band

Jun 11 – 6:00pm

Marion By Moonlight goes virtual with the help of KCRG.


More info >>




Trumpet Blossom Cafe

No Touching Sessions 04 // FOOCH(rescheduled) + Denny Richards

Jun 11 – 8:00pm

No Touching Sessions is a crowdless concert series recorded in an empty venue at Gabe’s Iowa City presented by Threshold Apprehension Sound.


More info >>




Online

Virtual Live Concert: Jordan Sellergren Band

Jun 12 – 7:00pm

Summer of the Arts presents their virtual Friday Night Concert Series!


More info >>








Online

Caleb “The Negro Artist” Rainey

Jun 12 – 8:00pm

Giving Tree Theater presents performance poet Caleb “The Negro Artist” Rainey for a one-night only special event.


More info >>




Online

The Mystery of Chess Boxing with live commentary from RZA!

Jun 12 – 8:15pm

Late Shift at the Grindhouse presents 36 Chambers’ online screening of the 1979 Kung Fu classic.


More info >>




Online

#StayHome Live Virtual Poetry Reading Series

Jun 13 – 7:00pm

Indigenous Peoples Art Gallery and Cafe dedicates the #StayHome series to frontline, essential and especially healthcare workers. By taking action such as staying home, we are flattening the curve.


More info >>




Online

Crumbs

Jun 14 – 4:00pm

Crumbs is a live-streamed talk show ft. Ryan Joseph Anderson & Brian Johannesen, musicians & music industry professionals. They’ll discuss w/ guests the current and future state of the industry.


More info >>




Online

Online Event: The Iowa Motion Picture Awards Showcase

Jun 14 – 6:00pm

The 29th Annual Iowa Motion Picture Awards Nominated films are screened every Sunday through 7/26. This week: Norskedalen Norwegian Nature and Heritage Center – Rocks in My Head – Swipe Right.


More info >>




Online

Sweatpants and Slippers: Riverside Theatre’s Online Benefit Gala

Jun 14 – 7:00pm

In lieu of an in person gala (historically themed Diamonds and Denim), Riverside is going VIRTUAL.


More info >>


