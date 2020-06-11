The Weekender, June 11: Marion by Moonlight, Jordan Sellergren Band, Caleb “The Negro Artist” Rainey and more this weekend

|
The Weekender
Stay inside and explore the world this weekend with our arts editor’s selection of virtual events from local artists and venues.
Online
Marion By Moonlight Virtually Presents Boot Jack Band
Jun 11 – 6:00pm
Marion By Moonlight goes virtual with the help of KCRG.
Trumpet Blossom Cafe
No Touching Sessions 04 // FOOCH(rescheduled) + Denny Richards
Jun 11 – 8:00pm
No Touching Sessions is a crowdless concert series recorded in an empty venue at Gabe’s Iowa City presented by Threshold Apprehension Sound.
Online
Virtual Live Concert: Jordan Sellergren Band
Jun 12 – 7:00pm
Summer of the Arts presents their virtual Friday Night Concert Series!
Online
Caleb “The Negro Artist” Rainey
Jun 12 – 8:00pm
Giving Tree Theater presents performance poet Caleb “The Negro Artist” Rainey for a one-night only special event.
Online
The Mystery of Chess Boxing with live commentary from RZA!
Jun 12 – 8:15pm
Late Shift at the Grindhouse presents 36 Chambers’ online screening of the 1979 Kung Fu classic.
Online
#StayHome Live Virtual Poetry Reading Series
Jun 13 – 7:00pm
Indigenous Peoples Art Gallery and Cafe dedicates the #StayHome series to frontline, essential and especially healthcare workers. By taking action such as staying home, we are flattening the curve.
Online
Crumbs
Jun 14 – 4:00pm
Crumbs is a live-streamed talk show ft. Ryan Joseph Anderson & Brian Johannesen, musicians & music industry professionals. They’ll discuss w/ guests the current and future state of the industry.
Online
Online Event: The Iowa Motion Picture Awards Showcase
Jun 14 – 6:00pm
The 29th Annual Iowa Motion Picture Awards Nominated films are screened every Sunday through 7/26. This week: Norskedalen Norwegian Nature and Heritage Center – Rocks in My Head – Swipe Right.
Online
Sweatpants and Slippers: Riverside Theatre’s Online Benefit Gala
Jun 14 – 7:00pm
In lieu of an in person gala (historically themed Diamonds and Denim), Riverside is going VIRTUAL.
