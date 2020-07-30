Advertisement

The Weekender, July 30: Soul & Blues Festival, Saeed Jones & Hanif Abdurraqib, Dreamgirls and more local events this weekend

Posted on by Celine Robins





The Weekender

The editor's pick of this weekend's virtual and physically distanced events from local artists and venues.








Online

Spectra + Young Emerging Writers Alumni Reading

Jul 30 – 7:00pm (CDT)

Celebrating 15 years of the Young Emerging Writers Program of the Midwest Writing Center. Free with $5 suggested donation.


More info >>




Online

No Touching Sessions 10 // Kelsey Turnis

Jul 30 – 8:00pm (CDT)

No Touching Sessions is a crowdless concert series recorded in an empty venue at Gabe’s Iowa City presented by Threshold Apprehension Sound. New concert broadcast each Thursday @ 8 p.m.


More info >>




NewBo City Market

Rock the Block: The Full Circle Band

Jul 31 – 6:00pm

Rock the Block 2020 has sectioned the Market Yard into eight-foot squares, spaced six feet apart, for up to six people, to enjoy socially distanced tunes from favorite local acts!


More info >>




Online

Saeed Jones in conversation with Hanif Abdurraqib

Jul 31 – 7:00pm (CDT)

Prairie Lights presents a virtual reading with Saeed Jones, author of How We Fight for Our Lives and conversation with Hanif Abdurraqib, author of A Fortune for Your Disaster.


More info >>




Online

Out the Box Weekly Reading Series

Jul 31 – 8:00pm (CDT)

Out the Box reading series, presented by Mirrorbox Theatre. This week: Michelle Tyrene Johnson’s ‘The Green Book Wine Club Train Trip,’ dir. Diviin Huff.


More info >>




Online

Soul & Blues Fest Virtual Dance Party

Jul 31 – 8:00pm (CDT)

DJ Freeze headlines night one of the Iowa City Soul & Blues Festival with a fun-filled hour of R&B, classic soul, funk and party favorites.


More info >>




Northside Marketplace

‘Jurassic Park’ | FilmStreet Outdoor Movie

Jul 31 – 8:24pm

FilmScene and Iowa City Downtown District team up to offer free outdoor movies in Iowa City’s Northside neighborhood.


More info >>




Online

Soul & Blues: Black Authors’ Panel

Aug 1 – 11:00am (CDT)

Prairie Lights and Summer of the Arts present the Black Authors’ Panel, part of the Soul and Blues Festival. Featuring: Kimberly Fitten, Dr. Phillips Jones, Andre Perry. Mod. by Arnold Daniels Jr.


More info >>




NewBo City Market

Saturday Afternoon Live: Wooden Nickel Lottery

Aug 1 – 2:00pm

Saturday Afternoon Live is the Market’s Saturday concert series. Walk-up spots are available with a free-will donation. You may also reserve a spot ahead of time for $20 and tables for $25.


More info >>




Online

Soul & Blues Festival: Damani Phillips Trio

Aug 1 – 3:00pm (CDT)

Join Summer of the Arts for a virtual Soul & Blues Festival this weekend!


More info >>




Online

Soul & Blues Festival: Kevin Burt

Aug 1 – 7:00pm (CDT)

Join Summer of the Arts for a virtual Soul & Blues Festival this weekend!


More info >>




Online

The Man from Hong Kong – Brian Trenchard Smith live commentary!

Aug 1 – 8:15pm (CDT)

Late Shift at the Grindhouse presents a 36 Chambers screening of 1975 Australian martial arts classic The Man From Hong Kong a.k.a. Dragon Flies, with live commentary from director Brian Trenchard.


More info >>




Iowa City Municipal Airport

Summer of the Arts: ‘Dreamgirls’

Aug 1 – 9:00pm

A special selection in the free summer movie drive-in series, presented as part of the Soul and Blues Festival! Advance registration required.


More info >>




Online

Crumbs

Aug 2 – 4:00pm (CDT)

Crumbs is a live-streamed talk show ft. Ryan Joseph Anderson & Brian Johannesen, musicians & music industry professionals. They’ll discuss w/ guests the current and future state of the industry.


More info >>




Online

Talkback: ‘The Fight’

Aug 3 – 6:00pm (CDT)

After you watch ‘The Fight’ online at FilmScene (opening July 31), join Little Village News Director Paul Brennan for a talkback with Iowa ACLU executive director Mark Stringer.


More info >>







