The Weekender, July 30: Soul & Blues Festival, Saeed Jones & Hanif Abdurraqib, Dreamgirls and more local events this weekend

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO US! July 2020 marks Little Village’s 19th anniversary. With our community of readers alongside us, we’ll be ready for what the next 19 have in store. BECOME A SUPPORTER:

Regular $10 /mo or $120 /year

(AUTO-RENEW) The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.

Italic $20 /mo or $240 /year

(AUTO-RENEW) $240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.

Bold $30 /mo or $360 /year

(AUTO-RENEW) LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!