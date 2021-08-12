The Weekender, Aug. 12: Iowa Arts Festival, Grey Area, Free Comic Book Day, Friday the 13th

LV Recommends: Mammita’s Coffee

Mammita’s Coffee and Flowers by Jacqueline in Iowa City may have mastered the art of multitasking. It is part flower shop, part coffee study spot and part lunch destination; all of them are good. … The menu is impressive and breaks the mold of the classic coffee shop.

Instead of scones and muffins, Mammita’s offers a wide array of Mexican pastries and desserts. The selection includes tres leches cake, flan and conchas—a soft and sweet bread with a sugary topping that resembles the surface of a seashell.