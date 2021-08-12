The Weekender, Aug. 12: Iowa Arts Festival, Grey Area, Free Comic Book Day, Friday the 13th

|
The Iowa Arts Festival is here! Watch out for street closures, re-routed buses and an abundance of joy. Looking for a more intimate festival experience? Grey Area is just down the road in Lone Tree. There’s theater and music and film and even wrestling this weekend, along with Free Comic Book Day and ways to celebrate 2021’s lone Friday the 13th! 😱 Get out there and enjoy.
Noelridge Park
Jazz Under The Stars
Aug 12 – 5:00pm
Live Jazz Returns to Noelridge Park! This week: Soul Sacrifice.
The ArtiFactory
Phil Dorothy Drawing Studio
Aug 12 – 6:30pm
Thursday night life drawing. Bring your own drawing materials which can include graphite, charcoal, pastels or watercolors. Drawing boards and easels will be available.
Willow Creek Park
Mission Creek Summer Sessions: Anthony Worden & Chuy Renteria
Aug 12 – 6:30pm
Mission Creek Summer Sessions Mission Creek Summer Sessions is a series of free outdoor events featuring music and spoken word. This week: Anthony Worden & Chuy Renteria.
The Treehouse
Willow Creek Theatre Company: ‘[title of show]’
Aug 12 – 7:30pm
A Broadway musical about two guys writing a musical about two guys writing a musical!
Presented by Willow Creek Theatre Company. COVID precautions in place.
Online
Rogues’ Gallery
Aug 13 – Aug 15 –
Dreamwell ventures into the world of virtual theatre. This collection of monologues features a motley crew of characters performed by some of your favorite local troublemakers.
Bass Street Landing Plaza
Friday the 13th: The Festival
Aug 13 – 2:00pm
Tripendicular & True Love Productions Present: Friday the 13th: The Festival
Rhythm City Casino Resort
Quad Cities Balloon Festival
Aug 13 – Aug 14 – 4:00pm
Balloon glow each night at dusk! In lieu of admission, please bring a donation for the Quad City Animal Welfare Center.
Downtown Iowa City
Iowa Arts Festival
Aug 13 – Aug 15 – 6:00pm
Don’t miss each day’s mainstage headliners: The Jayhawks (8/13), Horseshoes & Hand Grenades (8/14) and the Silver Swing Band (8/15)! Click through for full schedule.
Lower City Park
The Comedy of Errors
Aug 13 – 7:30pm
“How many fond fools serve mad jealousy!” Free Shakespeare returns with a Nashville-inspired farce of mistaken identities.
FilmScene—Chauncey
Late Shift at the Grindhouse: Jason Goes to Hell
Aug 13 – 10:00pm
Friday the 13th gets weird when Late Shift at the Grindhouse hosts Ross Meyer, Joe Derderian and Aaron Hall Holmgren dig up low-budget b-movies, horror and gore-fests and camp classics.
The Englert Theatre
Free Comic Book Day 2021
Aug 14 – 10:00am
Their biggest graphic novel donation selection will run all day, and there will be plenty of free comics from last year and this year to choose from. Two locations, one half block, all the fun!
Wilson’s Apple Orchard
Peach Fest
Aug 14 – 12:00pm
An all day party celebrating the arrival of Michigan peaches and everything PEACH! Plan your afternoon around Stephanie Catlett’s 3 p.m. performance and the 5 p.m. peach pie eating contest!
Grey Area
Grey Area 2021
Aug 14 – 12:00pm
Dead Rider, Feel Free HiFi, Twin Wizard, Sinner Frenz, Condor and Jaybird, FR. (Nick from VLADRM), Karen Meat, Low Forms, Awful Purdies, Logan Springer…
West Music
West Fest: Battle of the Bands and Drum Royale
Aug 14 – 2:00pm
West Fest is West Music’s free outdoor celebration of music and community. Featuring a Battle of the Bands and Drum Royale, the event is held during Coralville’s 5th Street Social Block Party.
Wildwood BBQ & Saloon
SCW Pro Presents: Hawkamania 18th Anniversary
Aug 14 – 7:00pm
Come see the high flying hard hitting action of the men and women of SCWPro with Special Guest National Sensation Effy!
The Treehouse
Willow Creek Theatre Company: ‘[title of show]’
Aug 14 – 7:30pm
A Broadway musical about two guys writing a musical about two guys writing a musical!
Presented by Willow Creek Theatre Company. COVID precautions in place.
FilmScene—Chauncey
FilmScene in the Park: ‘The Monuments Men’
Aug 14 – 8:07pm
Nazis steal countless pieces of art and hide them away. A unit of over-the-hill art scholars, historians and architects try to retrieve as many as possible.
FilmScene—Chauncey
National Theatre Live: ‘King Lear’
Aug 15 – 12:00pm
FilmScene hosts the second decade of world-class theatre performances broadcast live from the Royal Theatre in London.
The Bohemian
ReSET CR Gun Violence Intervention Fundraiser
Aug 15 – 3:30pm
Visiting Artist Alice Aida Ayers will perform her moving one-woman show, “It’s Me I’m Running From.” There will be food, music and fun to raise awareness for local gun violence intervention efforts.
Baxa’s Sutliff Tavern
Cobras at Baxa’s Sutliff
Aug 15 – 4:00pm
Cedar County Cobras play an outdoor show of Delta Blues and boogie music.
RavenWolf Stage
The Feralings with the Ben Schmidt Trio
Aug 15 – 5:30pm
Online
The Free Generative Writing Workshops with Adam Knight
Aug 15 – 5:30pm
Join Iowa City Poetry & Prompt Press for The Free Generative Writing Workshops. This month’s session is led by Adam Knight, director of Iowa City’s own Riverside Theater. Free; registration required.
Studio 13
20th Annual Miss Pickle Contest
Aug 15 – 8:00pm
Miss Pickle returns in 2021! Miss Pickle is a fundraiser for Iowa City Pride, where area bars and restaurants come together to entertain you… in drag. Donate at iowacitypride.org.
Thew Brewing Company
Daniel Van Kirk: The Together Again Tour
Aug 16 – 7:00pm
Thew Brewing Presents Daniel Van Kirk: The Together Again Tour. Hosted by local hero Travis Bails and featuring Andrew Youngblood.
You may think you know whimsy, but unless you’re already a fan of Jennifer Black Reinhardt’s illustrations, you haven’t seen the half of it. The Iowa City illustrator pulls out all the stops for the visuals accompanying Iowa City author Tess Weaver’s charming picture book tale of a theater school of fishes.
The dystopian cyberpunk delight of Carmen Cerra’s cover art is the first thing you’ll love about Strong Like Bear’s June release, “In the Future Only the Rich Will Live Forever.” … The album tracks will leave you just as twisted, with a California lope that sounds inorganic, yet necessary for survival.
LV Recommends: Mammita’s Coffee
Mammita’s Coffee and Flowers by Jacqueline in Iowa City may have mastered the art of multitasking. It is part flower shop, part coffee study spot and part lunch destination; all of them are good. … The menu is impressive and breaks the mold of the classic coffee shop.
Instead of scones and muffins, Mammita’s offers a wide array of Mexican pastries and desserts. The selection includes tres leches cake, flan and conchas—a soft and sweet bread with a sugary topping that resembles the surface of a seashell.
Cookies & Dreams opens location in Coralville
Stephanie Sellers didn’t sugarcoat the reality of starting a business in 2020. “It was definitely terrifying,” she said. But the pandemic also inspired people to try and brighten their loved ones’ days—and cookies were a sweet way to do that.
“[People] would drop cookies off on their friend’s doorstep if they were having a hard time with the shutdown or people would send cookies to Mom or Dad for their birthday or anniversary,” Sellers said. “So it was a way for people to connect when they couldn’t in person. We definitely found that that increased our sales quite a bit during the shutdown, which we were not expecting or prepared for but was really, really nice.”