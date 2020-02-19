The Iowa Democratic Party has finished their caucus recanvass. The Sanders campaign wants a recount.







Sen. Bernie Sanders will ask for a recount of the results of the Iowa Caucus, a member of the Sanders campaign said on Tuesday.

“We now believe a recount will give Sen. Sanders enough State Delegate Equivalents to put him over the top by that metric as well. We want to thank the people of Iowa, our supporters, our volunteers and everyone who made this possible,” Jeff Weaver, a senior campaign advisor, said in a written statement.

The campaign’s announcement came shortly before the Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) published the results of the partial recanvass of the Feb. 3 caucus results that the Sanders and Buttigieg campaign requested last week.

The recanvass examined the caucus math worksheets filled out by precinct chairs for errors, but did not review the presidential preference cards of caucus participants. A recount would examine the preference cards.

The recanvass covered 81 of the 1,765 Democratic caucus precincts, and found errors in 29 of them. According to the IDP, in 26 precincts there was “a misapplication of the rules [that] affected delegate allocation.” In the other three precincts “the reported final alignment did not match what was on the math worksheet.”

The corrected results slightly increased the number of state delegate equivalents (SDE) awarded to Bernie Sanders, narrowing the lead of Pete Buttigieg in SDEs to 0.004 percentage points. The correction did not change the total of delegates to the Democratic National Convention (DNC) awarded to each candidate.

According to the national delegate allocation the IDP announced on Feb. 10, Buttigieg will have 14 of the 41 pledged delegates Iowa sends to the DNC, and Sanders will have 12. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who finished third, earned eight delegates, while fourth-place finisher Joe Biden will have six. Sen. Amy Klobuchar was the only other candidate who qualified for delegates and was awarded one.

“The scope of a recount is limited to the precincts that were requested for the recanvass,” the IDP said — so, at most, 81 precincts, or less than 5 percent of the total number of precincts.







