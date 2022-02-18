Advertisement

The Des Moines Weekender: Agatha Christie, Black history, LGBTQ+ wellness and paying tribute to a rock goddess

Posted on by Little Village

READ THE LATEST | SUPPORT LITTLE VILLAGE | SHOP PERKS

THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly curated compendium

Looking for something to do this weekend? Des Moines Little Village staff writers Lily DeTaeye and Courtney Guein are here to share a few local happenings with you.

Advertisement

Their top pick? Celebrating Black History at the Des Moines Art Center. There will be traditional West African music, personal storytelling by Negus Sankofa Imhotep, and a unique tour will be available. Drop in to the Art Center between 4-7 p.m. tonight, Feb. 18, to experience the magic!


Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Become a Donor

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition in print and on Little Village's website
  • Exclusive, early access to newly released half-price gift cards, as part of our Reader Perks program
  • Access to the 'secret' Donors’ Lounge Facebook group, where you can chat with other supporters and Little Village staff, share tips and ideas, and get insider news from Little Village
  • Invitations to special events and early access to tickets for Little Village affiliated events
  • More surprises, as Little Village staff come up with them!

Advertisement

Join Us For Our Biggest Fundraiser Of The Year

Learn More

Bowl For Kid's Sake!

Assemble Your Team, Raise $600, and Join Us For a Free Round of Bowling, Prizes, and More!

2/26 At Colonial Lanes And 3/2 At SpareMe

Advertisement

Limited-Time Offer

Get 25% off new lines---for life.

Join T-Mobile on a qualifying plan and save 25% for as long as you keep your plan.

Learn More