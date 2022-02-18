The Des Moines Weekender: Agatha Christie, Black history, LGBTQ+ wellness and paying tribute to a rock goddess

THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly curated compendium

Looking for something to do this weekend? Des Moines Little Village staff writers Lily DeTaeye and Courtney Guein are here to share a few local happenings with you.

Their top pick? Celebrating Black History at the Des Moines Art Center. There will be traditional West African music, personal storytelling by Negus Sankofa Imhotep, and a unique tour will be available. Drop in to the Art Center between 4-7 p.m. tonight, Feb. 18, to experience the magic!

