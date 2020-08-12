Test Iowa site in Cedar Rapids reopens







The Test Iowa site in Cedar Rapids reopened Wednesday afternoon, after temporarily closing due to damage from Monday’s derecho.

Sites in Davenport and Marshalltown that closed because of the storm have also reopened for testing. The three sites had limited hours on Wednesday but will return to regular hours — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. — on Thursday.

Test Iowa site in Cedar Rapids. Photo submitted by Jess Hanson. @IowaPublicRadio #iawx pic.twitter.com/4iERAsA87M — Clay Masters (@Clay_Masters) August 10, 2020

Test Iowa will honor appointments for individuals who had appointments but were unable to get tested due to the severe weather, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

“Test Iowa staff are ready to accommodate all appointments and ensure that Iowans who were scheduled, are tested as soon as possible,” the news release said.

People should bring their QR code to any of the eight Test Iowa sites “at any time to be tested at their convenience. There are Test Iowa sites in Cedar Rapids, Council Bluffs, Davenport, Des Moines, Marshalltown, Storm Lake, Waterloo and West Des Moines.

Individuals who scheduled tests for later this week but are unable to make their appointment should keep the QR code they have been assigned to use when they can get to a testing site.







