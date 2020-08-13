Target is now open in downtown Iowa City







212 Shares

Target’s new store in downtown Iowa City opened on Wednesday. The small-format Target at 113 E Washington St is located in the building that was once home to the Brown Bottle restaurant.

The two-story store is approximately 24,000 square feet, making it smaller than most of Target’s small-format stores, which are closer to 40,000 square feet on average.

The first floor is focused on groceries. There is a good-sized frozen food section and a smaller section for fresh produce, in addition to a wide selection of shelf-stable items. The store also has a selection of beer, wine and liquor.

Advertisement

Upstairs is a large health and beauty section, and smaller sections for clothing and home decor items.

Given the store’s size limitations and proximity to the University of Iowa’s campus, it’s not surprising it seems orientated to serving the needs of college students.

The store will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.

According to a press release from the company, the downtown store employs around 50 workers.







212 Shares

Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com