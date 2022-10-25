Street closures for the University of Iowa’s Homecoming Parade start Friday afternoon









“No Parking” signs will start going up downtown at noon on Friday, as Iowa City gets ready for the University of Iowa’s Homecoming Parade. Street closures for the event will begin at 4 p.m.

The city crews will block off the streets in three stages.

4 p.m. street closures: • Van Buren Street, between Jefferson and Burlington • Johnson Street, between Jefferson and Burlington • College Street, between Van Buren and Dodge • Washington Street, between Gilbert and Dodge • Iowa Avenue, between Gilbert and Dodge • Jefferson Street, between Gilbert and Dodge 4:30 p.m. street closures: • Clinton Street, between Market and College • Dubuque Street, between Jefferson and Washington • Washington Street, between Clinton and Gilbert • Iowa Avenue, between Clinton and Gilbert 5:30 p.m. street closures: • Gilbert Street, between Market and College • Jefferson Street, between Madison and Gilbert

“Most streets will reopen immediately following the parade around 8 p.m., but Clinton Street, between Washington and Jefferson Street, and Iowa Avenue, between Clinton and Dubuque streets, will remain closed for the Homecoming Coronation and a concert on the Pentacrest,” the city said in a news release.

In addition to the streets, the Tower Place Parking Ramp will close for the duration of the parade. Starting at 5 p.m., no cars will be allowed in or out. Cars already parked in the ramp are allowed to remain.

Street closures mean changes to downtown bus service. On Friday, the bus hub will move from Washington and S Clinton to Court Street between Clinton and Dubuque, and several bus stops will be out of service.

Outbound • Clinton Street and Jefferson Street (stop 7400) • Jefferson Street and Linn Street (stop 7401) • Jefferson Street and Van Buren Street (stop 7123) • Jefferson Street and Lucas Street (stop 8343) Inbound • Madison Street and Washington Street (stop 7081) • Market Street and Linn Street (stop 7206) • Clinton Street and Jefferson Street (stop 7207) • IC Recreation Center (stop 7243) • Burlington Street and Dubuque Street (stop 7244)

Bus service will return to normal when it resumes Tuesday morning.

The parade is scheduled to roll at 5:45 p.m., heading towards campus from the intersection of Washington and Gilbert, before wending its way through downtown and concluding at Iowa and Gilbert.

The grand marshals for this year’s homecoming parade are UI wrestling coaches Clarissa Chun and Tom Brands.

The embattled Iowa Hawkeye football team will face Northwestern in Kinnick Stadium on Saturday starting at 2:30 p.m.