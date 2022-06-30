Street closures and bus route changes for Iowa City Jazz Fest start on Friday

The 2021 Iowa City Jazz Festival presented by the Summer of the Arts. — Jason Smith/Little Village
The music starts at 5 p.m. on Friday for the Summer of the Arts Jazz Festival in Iowa City, as the Mike Conrad Trio takes the Weatherdance Stage on the Ped Mall, but downtown street closures for the festival start even earlier.
City crews will close Iowa Avenue from Dubuque Street to S Clinton Street, and Clinton from Washington Street to Jefferson Street starting at 2 p.m. on Friday. As the festival expands on Saturday, Dubuque Street from Jefferson to Iowa will be closed starting at 6 a.m.
All the streets are scheduled to reopen late Sunday night.
A downtown festival also means changes to downtown city bus service. On Friday, the bus hub will move from Washington and S Clinton to Court Street between Clinton and Dubuque, and several bus stops will be out of service.
Outbound stops
• Washington Street and Linn Street (stop 7200)
• Washington Street and Gilbert Street (stop 7201)
• Clinton Street and Jefferson Street (stop 7400)
• Jefferson Street and Linn Street (stop 7401)
• Washington Street and Madison Street (stop 7082)
Inbound stops
• Madison Street and Washington Street (stop 7081)
• Market Street and Linn Street (stop 7206)
• Clinton Street and Jefferson Street (stop 7207)
• IC Recreation Center (stop 7243)
• Burlington Street & Dubuque Street (stop 7244)
Bus service will return to normal when it resumes on Tuesday morning. There will be no bus service on Monday, as Iowa City government services will be closed for the Fourth of July.
Iowa City 2022 Jazz Festivals road closure map
