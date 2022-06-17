Street closures for Iowa City Pride Festival start at 6 a.m. Saturday

Street closures downtown for the Iowa City Pride Festival begin early Saturday morning. City crews will block off Linn Street from Iowa Avenue to the alley on the north side of the Iowa City Public Library and Washington Street from Dubuque to Linn streets, starting at 6 a.m. to allow vendors to set up.

Also starting at 6 a.m., on-street parking will be prohibited along the route of Saturday’s IC Pride unity march and parade. The event starts at College Green Park. The route follows Johnson Street north, before turning west onto Iowa Avenue, then south on Dubuque Street, turns east on Washington Street, south Linn Street, before going east on College Street and ending at College Green.

Parking will be permitted again after the parade concludes. It is expected to take an hour.

The downtown streets closed for the 51st Iowa City Pride Festival will reopen “late Saturday night,” according to the city.