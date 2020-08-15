Shelter, internet and tree debris disposal locations announced in Cedar Rapids







Additional resources for Cedar Rapids residents who need shelter, internet access or to dispose of tree debris have been announced.

The Linn County Emergency Management Agency, Red Cross and the city of Cedar Rapids opened a shelter at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 50 2nd Avenue Bridge. The shelter opened at 8 p.m. on Friday.

“Individuals and families who have been impacted by the storm and power outages are welcome to the shelter where Red Cross volunteers are on hand to assist,” according to a news release. “Protocols are in place to ensure social distancing and additional steps are taken to maintain a safe environment in the shelter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Starting Saturday, there will be a phone charging and wifi station set up at the US Cellular Center arena, 370 1st Ave NE. The station will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until power is restored in Cedar Rapids.

People should enter off of 1st Avenue near the 4th Street railroad tracks, according to the city. Masks are required for everyone entering the arena and the charging stations are distanced.

The city previously announced three charging stations that people can use to charge their medical equipment. There will be stations set up at the Cedar Rapids Public Library parking lot, Twin Pines Golf Course, Shores Event Center and the Northwest Recreation Center parking lot.

Stations are available daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tree debris can be brought to the northwest corner of F Avenue and 1st Street NW, which is the former location of Cooper’s Mill. The location will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Saturday.

The city said the site is only for branches and other brush, and won’t be accepting other storm debris such as siding, garbage or shingles.

City crews will still pick up woody debris at Cedar Rapids residences. Downed branches and brush should be moved behind the curb and cut into 10 feet long sections, if possible. City crews will not pick up debris from alleys at this time.

Residents are encouraged by the city to use an online reporting tool instead of calling by phone to report damage to public trees.

