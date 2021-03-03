Advertisement

Sen. Chuck Grassley files FEC paperwork for the 2022 Senate election, still has not said if he intends to run

Posted on by Paul Brennan
  • 47
    Shares

Sen. Chuck Grassley, seated next to Sen. Joni Ernst, discusses derecho recovery with President Trump at the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids, Aug. 18, 2020. — Shealah Craighead/official White House photo

Sen. Chuck Grassley filed a statement of candidacy for the 2022 U.S. Senate election with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday morning. The senior senator said during a town hall meeting in Greene County on Feb. 17 that it would still be months before he decided if he would run for his eighth term in the Senate.

The filing does not mean that Grassley will definitely run. But it does supplant his 2017 statement of candidacy, which he filed following his last reelection campaign in 2016. It is standard practice for professional politicians such as Grassley — who has been in elected office at the state or federal level since 1959 — to file FEC paperwork following an election victory so they can immediately begin fundraising again.

According to the FEC financial summary for Grassley, he raised $1,598,044 between Jan. 1, 2017 and Dec. 31, 2020.

Advertisement

Last month, the Hawkeye Fund filed its statement of organization with the FEC. In addition to supporting Grassley, the Hawkeye Fund serves as the representative committee of a joint fundraising venture between the Hawkeye PAC (created 19 years ago to support Grassley’s 2002 reelection bid), Grassley Committee, Inc. (the senator’s principal campaign committee), the Republican Party of Iowa and the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC).

Any money raised by Grassley that is donated to the Hawkeye Fund can also be used by the other members of the joint fundraising effort. In other words, if Grassley decides not to run, that money will still be available to the Republican Party of Iowa and the NRSC, which is the main party committee supporting Republican candidates for the Senate nationwide.

In his 2016 reelection campaign, the senator had the Grassley Hawkeye Fund, but its only participants were the Hawkeye PAC and Grassley Committee, Inc.

If Grassley does decide to run again, he will be 89 years old on Election Day 2022. As he has in the past, Grassley said at his event in Greene County that the state of his health will be a major factor in his decision, since he doesn’t want to be enfeebled as he serves out a term that would last until he is 95 years old.

Grassley assured the town hall meeting audience he is currently in robust health. He cited his ability to do pushups.

“I can do 20 right now,” he said.


  • 47
    Shares
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

Advertisement

Dive In with the Stanley!
Take the Plunge
Take a slow look at a single artwork.
Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m. on Instagram Live

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.