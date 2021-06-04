Advertisement

Satellite early voting locations will open this weekend for the Johnson County special election

Posted on by Paul Brennan

Paul Brennan/Little Village

Three satellite voting locations will be open this weekend for Johnson County voters who want to cast an early ballot for next Tuesday’s special election to fill the vacancy on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors.

The Iowa City Public Library (123 S Linn St) will host an early voting site both Saturday and Sunday, the library in North Liberty (520 W Cherry St) will have a site on Saturday and the Coralville Public Library (1401 5th St) will Sunday.

Voters registered in Johnson County can a ballot at any of the early voting sites, even if they are not residents of the city where it is located.

According to the Johnson County Auditor’s Office, the sites will be open during the following hours:

Saturday, June 5

• Iowa City Public Library: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• North Liberty Community Library: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 6

• Iowa City Public Library: noon to 5 p.m.
• Coralville Public Library: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Early voting continues at the Johnson County Administrative Building (913 S Dubuque St) on both Friday and Monday. The auditor’s office has set up an early voting site on the south side of the building to accommodate voters arriving by car, bike or on foot. The site will be open both days from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There are three candidates on the ballot in the special election: Democrat Jon Green, Republican Phil Hemingway and Brian Campbell, who is running with no party affiliation. The winner will serve through the end of former supervisor Janelle Rettig’s term, which lasts until December 2022. Rettig resigned on April 18.


