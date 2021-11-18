REVOICED, TikTok’s ‘new fave guy group,’ bring their vocal harmonies to the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts

REVOICED Coralville Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 7:00 pm.









The Quire of Eastern Iowa will host a concert featuring the vocal ensemble REVOICED at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m.

“We’re really just excited that they’re going to be able to be here. I’m really excited for the people in Iowa City,” said Audra King, Quire member and event coordinator.

REVOICED started out as a hobby among friends at Ithaca College. Since their start in 2012, the group has grown into an a cappella quintet, currently composed of Justin Crichy, Rolin Alexis, Mark Warren, Chris Rossi and Connor Smith.

Since then, they’ve been “REVOICE-ing” old and new hits. They have released four albums, creating renditions of “Isn’t She Lovely / My Cherie Amour,” “I’ll Be There For You” and “Sound of Silence,” among many others. Their TikTok account — where they promise to be “your new fave guy group” — has 230,000 followers, and their a capella renditions of the latest TikTok hits have accrued tens of millions of views.

REVOICED has performed on American Idol and NBC’s The Sing-Off, as well as with artists like Mariah Carey, Josh Groban and Keith Urban. The group has also raised over $70,000 for students and music education programs since 2012.

“Yeah, I’m definitely excited about it,” King said of the upcoming Coralville performance. “I’m excited about getting to see them live in person.”

REVOICED member Smith has previously worked with the Quire. In 2019, he composed four pieces of music for the local ensemble’s 25th anniversary, based on the stories of past and current Quire members.

The Quire is a nonprofit LGBTQ+ choral group that began in 1995 under the direction of Rev. Rick Yramategui. They currently have between 30 and 40 members and perform songs about justice, equality and community pride. The Quire originally planned to hold their anniversary performance last June, but the concert was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our focus now is, you know, just still being able to honor all those years and the people’s stories that were moving into this world,” King said. “It’s a really good feeling that, even though it’s modified, we’re able to get back together.”

The Quire is planning to perform the 25th anniversary compositions during their winter concert on Dec. 11, along with other Christmas and holiday songs and “a couple of surprises.”

The Quire offers a welcoming community to LGBTQ+ people, allies, music lovers, locals, students, recent residents — anyone, really. They don’t require auditions, ability to read music, formal experience or financial means. Anyone can join at the start of each semester. Some members participate in performances, while others just like to sing at practices, King said.

“I have been with the choir since the fall of 2006. Oh my gosh, sorry, I just realized. In my head I’m like, ‘I’m only 25!’ No, not anymore,” King said. “I described the choir as kind of the best social thing that I’ve ever done for myself since moving to Iowa 20 years ago. Music has always been something that’s really fun, part of my heart, my spirit.”

Tickets for the REVOICED concert, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, are available through the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts Box Office. Prices are $30 for adult, $25 for seniors and $15 for students and those 18 years or younger. Children 5 and younger will be admitted for free.

Editor’s note: Little Village’s Advertising Account Manager Nolan Petersen is chair of the Quire’s board of directors.









