Residents in southwest Cedar Rapids told to boil water before drinking

Residents living in certain parts of southwest Cedar Rapids are being asked to boil water before drinking it following a rupture in a water main. Water in other parts of the city is unaffected.

The ruptured water main feeds into Bowling Street Booster station and C Street water tower. The break caused a loss of pressure, which created a potential for bacteria contamination to occur, according to the City of Cedar Rapids.

The affected addresses are within:

• Schaeffer Drive SW East to C Street SW • 19th Avenue SW South to Highway 30 • 6th Street SW East to J Street SW • 29th Avenue SW South to 36th Avenue SW

The city has also created a map showing the parts of Cedar Rapids impacted by this order.

Before drinking water or using it for meal preparation, residents in the impacted areas are advised to bring the water to a boil, let it boil for at least one minute and allow the water to cool completely.

The city said crews have already been dispatched to the area and repairs have started. Once the repairs are done, the pressure will be restored and flushing of the affected area will happen. The water’s chlorine levels will be monitored and two sets of bacteria samples will be collected for analysis.

The final results should be completed on Sunday, May 10 at 1 p.m., according to the city. The order will either be lifted or extended.







