RAGBRAI announces plans for a fall ride

RAGBRAI announced on Friday it will hold a three-day ride based in Iowa Falls during the first weekend in October. Organizers of the cycling event said details about The Great Fall Iowa Ride will be released on July 25.

The Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa had been held annually since 1973, but in April organizers announced this summer’s event was canceled due to COVID-19.

Earlier this week, RAGBRAI unveiled a virtual substitute for its traditional ride that will take place from Sunday, July 19 to Saturday, July 25.

“The weeklong virtual ride will feature daily ride challenges and prizes, the famous Karras (100 miles) loop, a Gravel loop, theme days, a celebration of the 100th anniversaries of the Iowa State Parks and 19th amendment, a live concert, virtual outlet tent, and more!” RAGBRAI said on Monday.

Information about how to participate in the virtual ride is available on RAGBRAI’s site. The registration fee for the event is $55 per person.

The seven-day virtual ride is being sponsored by Tide, and registered participants will receive, among other things, a four-pack of Tide Power Pods. (In January 2018, the Iowa Poison Control Center (IPCC) had to a warning telling people not to put Tide Pods in their mouths, which was a popular internet stunt at the time.)

Pie is the edible item most closely associated with RAGBRAI, and on Thursday, organizers announced the 2020 Rhubarb Rumble Pie Eating Contest. Both individuals and teams of eight members will be able to compete in the contest, which involves eating a pie on video.

The pie doesn’t have to be rhubarb; strawberry rhubarb, apple, cherry, peach and blueberry are also acceptable. The pie must 9 inches in diameter and cut into eight pieces. It is a relay event — only one person can eat at a time — and whoever consumes the whole pie fastest wins.

“There is no monetary compensation for entries, just glory… and maybe a Major Award,” organizers said. “The team with the fastest time will win a Major Award and will be recognized at the 2021 LIVE Rhubarb Rumble between NPR and The Des Moines Register in Waterloo, Iowa!”

Information about how to participate in the pie-eating contest is available on RAGBRAI’s site.







