Places to get food and water in Cedar Rapids on Thursday and Friday

As much of Cedar Rapids remains without power, organizations in the community are providing food and water to residents.

Below are the publicly announced events where food and water will be distributed on Thursday and Friday.

Thursday, Aug. 13

The city of Cedar Rapids announced that Hy-Vee and HACAP will be providing water and food in various neighborhoods throughout the day on Thursday.

11 a.m.: Oakhill Jackson neighborhood (near Jane Boyd) 14th Ave SE

1 p.m.: Taylor Neighborhood, near Taylor Elementary

3 p.m.: LADD Library, 3750 Williams Blvd SW

4 p.m.: Marion Village, 35th Street

Exact locations will be determined by space availability. City staff will be available at the stops to provide information and answer questions.

The grassroots group Advocates for Social Justice is organizing free food pick-ups at Greene Square Park in downtown Cedar Rapids and at Roosevelt Middle School, 300 13th St NW, on Thursday. The events are scheduled to run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 14

The HACAP Food Reservoir will have a drive-through food pantry on Friday. It is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the Veterans Memorial Stadium, 950 Rockford Road SW.

No identification is required and individuals may pick up food for multiple households.

HACAP is also looking for volunteers to help with the food distribution. Volunteers can meet at the parking lot at 10 a.m. for instructions, according to the organization. Volunteers need to have closed toe shoes and wear a mask. Individuals who have traveled out of Iowa in the last two weeks or are feeling ill are asked not to volunteer during this event.

