Photos: East Village’s 2022 Holiday Promenade ends with fireworks over the river





The Historic East Village ended its 21st annual, five-week Holiday Promenade celebration with fireworks in the snow.

Every Friday from Nov. 18 through Dec. 16, the East Village was full of shoppers exploring local retailers, who kept their shops open until 9 p.m. to maximize gift shopping opportunities. Restaurants joined in the festivities as well, and visitors could hear their favorite holiday songs sung by carolers, visit with Santa Claus and marvel at the tree lighting.

The 2022 Holiday Promenade was capped off with fireworks over the Des Moines River at 8 p.m. Locust Street was blocked off by Des Moines Police for pyrotechnicians to set up. Despite heavy, bitter winds and snow, the colors blasted into the dark sky made for a brighter night.