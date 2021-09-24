Advertisement

Photo Gallery: Locals paint a mural by the numbers for Iowa City Climate Fest

Posted on by Adria Carpenter

Volunteers paint a new mural on the Resource Management Building to celebrate Climate Fest. Adria Carpenter/Little Village

Community volunteers helped paint a by-the-numbers mural on the Resource Management Center building Thursday as part of Iowa City’s second annual Climate Fest.

Local artist Erika Danner designed the mural with a climate and environment theme, featuring worms, centipedes, fungi and plants. The mural shows how healthy soils and composting can remove carbon from the atmosphere, and keep organic material out of landfills.

The Iowa City Climate Action and Outreach Division, which sponsored the mural, invited the community to help Danner paint. Sarah Gardner, engagement specialist with the division, said the event will rally the people around fighting climate change.

“It creates a community spirit that we can do this. We know what we need to do, and we need to move into action,” she said.

Since 2010, the city has reduced greenhouse emissions by 49 percent, well ahead of their 45 percent goal for 2030, according to Gardner.

“The mural itself is on the side of the building where our recycling trucks and compost trucks are housed, so it’s a big ‘Thank You’ to the hardworking individuals who do that work here in our community.”


