Photo Gallery: Coralville holds 5th Street Social ahead of $5 million construction project

Posted on by Sumner Wallace

Last Saturday, families, friends, and four-legged pals roamed 5th Street in Coralville for the city’s annual 5th Street Social. The street was blocked off from 6th Avenue to 12th Avenueto allow for a host of activities, including a car show, beer garden, live music and kids tables.

The block party, which began in 2016, is hosted by the Coralville Parks and Recreation Department, in part to benefit their Youth Scholarship and Coralville Playground funds. According to the Social’s Facebook page, it is “the reincarnation” of a street dance held in 1921 to celebrate the street’s completion.

Coralville recently announced a $5 million infrastructure and landscaping update for 5th Street planned to start this spring and continue in phases until 2024. The 2023 5th Street Social will not be impacted, organizers assured, as it is not part of the intended 12th to 20th Avenue construction zone.

This year’s 5th Street Social began at 4 p.m. and lasted till 10 p.m., with a performance from Des Moines’ Final Mix Show Band closing out the night. Little Village intern Sumner Wallace shot some of the action.


