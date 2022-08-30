Photo Gallery and Video: Opening day at the Stanley Museum of Art

Video by Jason Smith

The University of Iowa Stanley Museum of Art officially opened on Friday, Aug. 26, more than 14 years after the university’s previous art museum was rendered uninhabitable by the flood of 2008. The $50 million building has three floors, a light well in the center and two terraces. The first floor features the lobby and event space, the second floor is where the galleries are located, and the third floor is office and education suites.

The museum celebrated the grand opening with its inaugural exhibition, “Homecoming,” which features three segments: “Generations,” about UI’s arts education and scholarship history; “Fragments of the Canon,” an introduction the museum’s internationally famous array of African art, featuring works collected by Meredith Saunders; and “History Is Always Now,” an exploration of movement and cultural exchange.

The museum is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.