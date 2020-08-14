Advertisement

North Liberty will open a site to drop off storm debris on Monday

Posted on by Paul Brennan

Tree damaged by the Aug. 10, 2020 derecho. — City of North Liberty photo

North Liberty residents will be able to haul storm debris other than branches and brush to the city public works campus at 437 S Front St. There will be no charge to drop off the debris, but an appointment for a 15-minute time slot to access the site will need to be made at least 24 hours in advance.

Drop-offs will be accepted Monday through Thursday, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. The final day to bring debris to the site will be Aug. 27. Appointments can be made by calling the North Liberty Recreation Department at 319-626-5716 Monday through Friday, 6:15 a.m. and 9 p.m.

“Accepted items include shingles, siding, fencing, outdoor furniture, trampolines, pools, and other outdoor items that were damaged by the storm,” according to the city. “Spoiled food from the power outage will also be accepted. TVs, indoor furniture, appliances, tires, batteries, and other non-storm debris are strictly prohibited and will be turned away by city staff.”

The service is only for residents of North Liberty, and is not available to commercial haulers or contractors.

“Residents should be prepared to unload their haul themselves and will be required to wear masks,” the city said.

North Liberty also has a site for residents to drop off branches and brush near the public works campus. No appointment is necessary for the site at 290 Golfview Dr, and there are currently no limitations on when residents can access it.

City crews have begun curbside pick-up of tree debris in North Liberty.

“Tree limbs can be piled between the street and sidewalk,” according to the city. “Please place them parallel to the curb in sections of 10 feet or less and take care not to push trees and limbs into the street.”


