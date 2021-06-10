New mini-golf course opening in Cedar Rapids on Friday









Whether you call it mini-golf, putt-putt or something entirely different, there’s good news — a new 18-hole course is opening up to Cedar Rapids just in time for another sunny weekend.

The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a grand opening celebration on Friday, June 11, for the Mini Pines miniature golf course. Mini Pines is located at 3800 42nd St NE, next to Twin Pines Golf Course. Mini Pines operates out of the Twin Pines Clubhouse and uses the same staff and driving range.

The three-hour event is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Individuals will be able to explore the course until 4:30 p.m., after which the course will open for paid play. There will be a ribbon cutting at the event along with comments from various speakers.

The Cedar Rapids City Council unanimously approved the plans for the mini-golf course last summer. Councilmembers said they were excited to bring something new and family-oriented to the city.

The new course was built by Harris Miniature Golf, Inc. staff, and students from Kirkwood Community College and Metro High School STEAM Academy designed and built a Tree of Five Seasons sculpture and entrance sign.

The outdoor mini-golf course features a course designed for players of all ages with four holes that have water challenges, including a waterfall, and a final “horse race” hole where players compete against each other in shoot. Staff have the ability to alter the course “to provide a different experience for returning golfers,” according to a news release. The course also features a number of designated photo spots.

There are butterfly and hummingbird gardens planted around the course with signage about the benefits of pollinator plantings. There are also 45 ornamental pines — also known as “mini pines” — planted throughout the course.

This is one of a few courses that is fully ADA accessible. The city’s Parks and Recreation Director Scott Hock highlighted this feature to councilmembers last July.

“It was designed that way which is a unique feature,” Hock said. “The requirement is only to have nine of the holes [be ADA accessible], so we are excited to have all 18 holes designed this way. It goes along with the city’s desire to have accessible areas and the design up at Twin Pines now is, we have done ADA accessible [changes] to the clubhouse as well as the driving range.”

Mini Pines will be open every day of the week but hours vary and could change due to weather conditions. From Sunday to Thursday that course will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, the course will open at 10 a.m. and stay open one hour longer until 11 p.m.

Cost to play: • Toddler (4 years old and younger): $3

• Student (5 to 18 years old): $6

• Adult (19 to 64 years old): $8

• Senior: (65 years old and over): $7

Punch cards for 10 rounds are also available to purchase. The punch cards cost $50 for students, $70 for adults and $60 for seniors.

Pavilions with a picnic table can be rented for various parties at $40 per three-hour slot. Individuals interested in renting a pavilion for a party or want more information can call 319-286-5588.









