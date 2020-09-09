Advertisement

More than 5,000 homes and businesses in Cedar Rapids are still without internet

Posted on by Izabela Zaluska
  • 5
    Shares

Logging on to ImOn. — Zak Neumann/Little Village

About 5,600 people in the Cedar Rapids area are still without internet nearly a month after the Aug. 10 derecho.

The main internet providers in the area — ImOn Communications and Mediacom — provided an update during the Cedar Rapids City Council’s Tuesday meeting.

Lisa Rhatigan, vice president of marketing at ImOn Communications, said 10 percent of customers are still without internet. That is an estimated 1,931 people.

“We didn’t slow down over the weekend, and we are experiencing some power fluctuations, which we kind of expected because just like us, many of the repairs that the power company put in place were sort of temporary to get people back up and running,” Rhatigan said. “Now they’re going back and making more permanent solutions. So whenever that occurs, you’ll have some fluctuations in service. So we’re dealing with that off and on, but otherwise we continue to make progress.”

City Council Meeting – September 8th, 2020

City Council Meeting – September 8th, 2020. Comments are not moderated.

Posted by City of Cedar Rapids Iowa Government on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Steve Purcell with Mediacom said 7 percent of customers are without internet, which is about 3,700 people. The goal is to get to under 3 percent by this weekend, Purcell added.

Councilmember Ashley Vanorny asked both representatives what they’re doing for the families in the meantime, especially with people relying more on the internet for work and school during the pandemic.

ImOn and Mediacom representatives both mentioned they have set up free wi-fi locations around the city and are doing their best to provide daily updates to families.

“We send an email to all our customers at least every other day, if not more often than that if we have something else to say,” Rhatigan said. “… I understand the irony of sending email when people don’t have access to the internet and it’s just difficult to work around that, and we also post on social media.”

Purcell said that Mediacom is working on a tracker that will display outages in the area to give people a better idea of what locations are still lacking internet access and when they can expect to get their internet back. The tracker and information should be available to people on Wednesday.

Advertisement


  • 5
    Shares
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.

Coralville Public Library Online Summer Reading Programs

For ages 0-99+
Sign Up