Advertisement

Matthew 25 offering free repairs for eligible homes damaged by derecho

Posted on by Izabela Zaluska
  • 32
    Shares

A Cedar Rapids home damaged by the Aug. 10 derecho. — courtesy of Steve Shriver

Matthew 25 is offering to perform free repairs on homes damaged by the Aug. 10 derecho.

The Cedar Rapids nonprofit began accepting applications for the program on Sunday. Initial projects will be selected by Friday, Aug. 28. The application can be found online.

To be eligible, applicants must:

• Own their home
• Have damage that insurance won’t cover
• Earn under 80 percent of median income

Repair projects might include repairing roofing and siding, replacing broken windows and cleaning debris. More projects will be added as volunteers and funding become available, according to the nonprofit.

Homes damaged by the derecho may be eligible for FREE HOME REPAIRS from Matthew 25.Please apply if you:-Own your…

Posted by Matthew 25 on Monday, August 24, 2020

Matthew 25 was started in 2006 with a mission to “strengthen and elevate neighborhoods on the west side of Cedar Rapids,” according to its website. The nonprofit’s name comes from a Bible passage that stresses the importance of helping those in need. The organization focuses on food, housing and education in its efforts to transform neighborhoods.

Individuals who would like to sign up to volunteer can go to Matthew 25’s Facebook page to see current opportunities or sign up for the Aug. 31 to Sept. 4 Transform Week that will focus on derecho home repair projects. There will be another Transform Week in October that will focus on repair and maintenance projects in the Taylor and Time Check neighborhood.

Transform Week has grown each year since it began, the nonprofit’s Development and Communications Director Jana Bodensteiner told Little Village last year. There were six projects and 50 volunteers for the first event in 2016. The following year there were 12 projects and 160 volunteers. In 2018, 300 volunteers helped with 18 projects. And in 2019, there were 22 projects completed by 325 volunteers.


  • 32
    Shares
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.