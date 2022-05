Little Village Eastern Iowa issue 306: May 2022

Good morrow, good reader! You’ve stumbled upon Ye Olde Little Village issue 306, our first medieval-themed mag (because why not?)! In these pages, historians, artists, cooks and Renaissance faire performers reflect on an era rich in our imaginations, but often misunderstood — or worse, manipulated by white nationalists. University of Iowa medievalists Michael Edward Moore and Eric Ensley break down evolving notions of culture, religion, literacy and hygiene in the centuries that inspired Shakespeare, Tolkien and George R.R. Martin; actor Elisabeth Chretien takes us on the road with Ren faire pirates, fairies and mermaids; and Riverside Theatre lead Katy Hahn makes the case for a woman playing the king in one of the most romantically masculine plays in the Western canon. Also inside: Iowa-made mead, Middle-Aged book recommendations, and local album and book reviews. Plus: Kiki tackles the shifty issue of MLM “art.”