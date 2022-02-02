Little Village magazine issue 303: February 2022

Going to the doctor can be daunting. For LGBTQ folks, it can be traumatizing — some healthcare professionals refuse to treat queer patients, and others show a lack of respect for everything from preferred pronouns to bodily autonomy. That’s why a few concerned physicians, nurses, counselors, pharmacists and advocates at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics founded the LGBTQ Clinic in 2012, attracting patients from across the state and Midwest. In this issue, Little Village explores the lifesaving care provided by the clinic, and chats with trans and nonbinary patients who have benefited from gender-affirming treatments and surgeries.

Also inside: Intimacy Director Carrie Pozdol explains why it’s as important to choreograph a kissing scene as a stage fight; raunchy rapper STD cleans up his act; Tiffani Green reviews Ramen Belly, located in Iowa City’s Peninsula neighborhood; Malcolm MacDougall reviews area sex shops; and Kiki gets kinky.

Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com