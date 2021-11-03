Advertisement

Little Village magazine issue 300: Nov. 2021

Posted on by Little Village

Little Village issue 300

Read issue 300 »

Welcome to the 300th issue of Little Village magazine! The 2021 Give Guide highlights dozens of local nonprofit organizations that deserve your dollars this winter, as well as retailers and artists selling gift-worthy goods right here in eastern Iowa (who needs a global supply chain?). Featured orgs include the Great Plains Action Society, uniting Indigenous Midwesterners to seek justice for decades of genocide via residential schools, police brutality, environmental violence and more; the Friends of Hickory Hill Park, who led the campaign to develop the beloved natural space in a way that benefits the city, its residents and wildlife; and the Immigrant Entrepreneur Summit, helping new American citizens become new American business owners. Plus: Waterloo’s 1619 Freedom School, Iowan-owned Etsy shops, and profiles of local book publishers and record labels. Also inside: Andre’ Wright presents the Black Liberation Space, including four pages of art designed by young Black creatives.

Visit littlevillagemag.com/give during our November-December donation drive to learn more about the local nonprofits and retailers in this year’s Give Guide and how you can help support them.


Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

World of Bikes presents:

KEEP ROLLING THROUGH THE WINTER

Come talk with our experts about ways to stay on the bike this winter! Find out more at World of Bikes.

Get Started

Advertisement

Muscatine, Iowa

SHOP SMALL • SUPPORT LOCAL

Come to Muscatine for all your Holiday shopping and visit all of our unique and locally owned shops and restaurants!

Visit Muscatine

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.