Little Village magazine issue 300: Nov. 2021









Welcome to the 300th issue of Little Village magazine! The 2021 Give Guide highlights dozens of local nonprofit organizations that deserve your dollars this winter, as well as retailers and artists selling gift-worthy goods right here in eastern Iowa (who needs a global supply chain?). Featured orgs include the Great Plains Action Society, uniting Indigenous Midwesterners to seek justice for decades of genocide via residential schools, police brutality, environmental violence and more; the Friends of Hickory Hill Park, who led the campaign to develop the beloved natural space in a way that benefits the city, its residents and wildlife; and the Immigrant Entrepreneur Summit, helping new American citizens become new American business owners. Plus: Waterloo’s 1619 Freedom School, Iowan-owned Etsy shops, and profiles of local book publishers and record labels. Also inside: Andre’ Wright presents the Black Liberation Space, including four pages of art designed by young Black creatives.

Visit littlevillagemag.com/give during our November-December donation drive to learn more about the local nonprofits and retailers in this year’s Give Guide and how you can help support them.









