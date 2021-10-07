Little Village magazine issue 299: Oct. 2021









Time to stockpile seasonings, batten down the freezers, stuff the sausages and hide the steak knives, America! In this issue, Little Village jumps into the juicy trenches of what Joni Ernst, Kim Reynolds and Fox News call the “War on Meat,” liberals’ heinous (and fictional) campaign to force the vegan lifestyle on U.S. carnivores. Behind the conservative bluster over Meatless Mondays and Beyond Burgers are small Iowa farmers struggling to compete in an industry that rewards mass production at the expense of environmental sustainability. Plus: Iowa City native and University of Iowa grad Eliza Reinhardt has spent the pandemic recreating hundreds of classic paintings with her dog, Finn, earning praise from thousands of social media followers and art institutions like the Met. But the 26-year-old Reinhardt’s own biography is as fascinating as any of the artists to whom she’s paid homage. Plus: A lean guide to local meat; the poetry, puppetry and comic talent of Lauren Haldeman; a Halloween watchlist from 2001, one of the strangest years for horror films; a Q&A with electronic musician and Witching Hour performer Eve Maret; and more!

And one more thing: Almost 300,000 voters in Iowa have had their voter status switched from “active” to “inactive” since May because of new law. Check out the pull-out poster in this issue’s centerfold for how to check your status, and consider hanging it up in the window of your home or business so fellow voters can do the same.









