Little Village magazine issue 298: Sept. 2021









Wriggle into a cozy sweater and get hyped for fall book, music, film and theater premieres with this issue of Little Village. Pittsburgh Pirate Dock Ellis is famous for pitching a no-hitter on LSD in 1970, but there was much more to the African-American athlete than gimmicks. CR’s Mirrorbox Theatre will explore the kaleidoscopic career of Ellis in a new play starring Caleb Rainey. (POST PUBLICATION NOTE: Opening now postponed to 2022). In September, Iowa City will celebrate one of the foremost minds on human suffering, Fyodor Dostoevsky, for the Russian novelist’s 200th birthday. And FilmScene will hold an opening-night showing of the doc Storm Lake, telling the story of a family-owned newspaper in small-town Iowa that earned a Pulitzer for taking on Big Ag — and remains committed to local news. Also inside: A daytrip to Maquoketa for some casual beers and spelunking turns downright medieval! Plus: A poignant short story from LV‘s En Español editor Angela Pico, and a super-sized look at upcoming books and albums from Iowa artists.









