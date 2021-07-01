Little Village magazine issue 296: July 2021









Welcome to Rec’d, Little Village’s inaugural summer recreation guide. (Out just in time for LV’s 20th anniversary!) Drop in on Iowa City’s tightknit skateboarding community, and their efforts to improve the city’s outdated skatepark. An LV editor spends a weekend at L.V. Campground in Coggon, Iowa, where the clothing is optional and the shenanigans are many. Ever noticed something fishy about Iowa water? Paul Brennan explores why state’s waterways are among the most polluted in the nation.

Plus: Iowa City’s grassroots effort to build better playgrounds; the Bike Library unleashes “the power of the bicycle” this summer with rides centered around local Black history; and the new Harmony Festival is set to bring Cedar Rapids a needed breath of fresh air. Also inside: an Indian-inspired recipe you can cook from your campfire, new UR Here and Dear Kiki columns, and reviews of local albums and books.









