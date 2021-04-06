Little Village magazine issue 293: April 2021









April 2020 was the time for buckling down and doing the right thing for your family’s safety. A year later — after countless Zoom mishaps, cabin-fever-driven tantrums and mixed messages from elected officials — “the right thing” is trickier to determine. Five local parents spoke with Little Village about multitasking, making compromises, savoring rare moments of serenity and plans for the future as the pandemic wages on.

Also in this issue: Mission Creek Festival is going virtual this spring as DUOS (April 29-30). LV sat down with two presenters: Iowa City-based and West Liberty-raised dancer, artist and author Chuy Renteria, who recently published a memoir about growing up Mexican-American in small-town Iowa; and Billy Dean Thomas, a.k.a. “The Queer Biggie,” raised in the “heart of black art,” Harlem, who is searching for their truth (and their financial dues) through rap, fashion and more. Plus: A month-long poetry project? Riverside Theatre is sonnet; Darcie Hutzell explores parallels between the HIV/AIDS epidemic and the COVID-19 pandemic; two friends open Feedwell Kitchen & Bakery in Cedar Rapids; and Kiki counsels a couple looking to “get the spark back.”









