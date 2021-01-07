Little Village magazine issue 290: Jan. 6 – Feb. 2, 2021







In the first issue of Little Village’s 20th year in print(!!!), five local artists create comics imagining a modern utopia; Donna Cleveland (host of the Thread the Needle podcast) dissects the “elaborate architecture of segregation” in the Midwest, including Johnson County, Iowa; and NaRa Thai Cuisine in Cedar Rapids gets a review, with special emphasis on a “deep cut” dish that will knock your socks off. Plus: local album and book reviews, online event recommendations and more. Happy 2021!







