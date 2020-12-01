Little Village magazine issue 289: Dec. 2, 2020 – Jan. 5, 2021









It’s clearer than ever who our community relies on to get us through tough times: grocery stores for fresh food (and a well-earned bottle of wine); restaurants to make certain meals special, even from home; home improvement experts to help us recover from a storm; health and fitness providers willing to meet you where you are; crisis centers working to fulfill locals’ most basic needs; activists fighting for overdue change; and artists offering escapism and trying to make sense of it all.

The third-annual Best of the CRANDIC awards recognize Little Village readers’ favorite businesses, organizations, people and destinations, from the steadfast to the new and innovative. Browse the results of the survey — held Aug. 1-Sept. 30, 2020 — including winners, runners-up, interviews, photos and reader comments.

Also in this issue: A tribute to Iowa City icon and acclaimed sound engineer John Hopkins, who died on Nov. 21. Plus: Local album and book reviews, and the last events calendar of 2020.









