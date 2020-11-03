Advertisement

Little Village magazine issue 288: Nov. 4 – Dec. 1, 2020

Posted on by Drew Bulman

Little Village issue 288

Read issue 288 »

It takes a village to endure a pandemic. In Little Village’s third-annual Give Guide, you can get to know (and learn how you can support) some of the nonprofit organizations providing invaluable services to the community when they’re needed most, as well as local independent retailers selling unique gift options this holiday season.

In this issue: How Friendship Community Project helps meet the demand for affordable English-language learning in Iowa City, and the nonprofit Bike Library is leading a cycling revolution. Three Cedar Rapids institutions are teaming up with artist Jordan Weber for a public art exhibit highlighting the intersection of racial and environmental injustice, and UR Here columnist Thomas Dean spotlights three local nature preserves that could create an “ecospiritualist” out of even the most cynical visitor.

Also inside: Meet Kasey Dawson, an Iowa City teenager who overcame homelessness, illness and loss to graduate from City High in 2019. With the odds still stacked against her, she’s writing her next chapter.

Advertisement

Plus: A review of Crab Attack Cajun Seafood, and the story behind Hiawatha’s Richard M. Nixon Elementary School.


Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

Advertisement

New Year, New Career!

Free Help Desk & Systems Admin Education available to Iowans impacted by COVID.

Sign Up Today

Advertisement

Apply for a seat on the Human Rights Commission

Apply Today

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.

Advertisement

Randy's Flooring is a local, employee-owned retailed that has been part of the Corridor for over 40 years, delivering quality and value through the largest selection of carpet, tile, hardwood, window treatments, and specialty products supported by the knowledgeable staff and in-house flooring designers who can help transform residential and commercial spaces.

 
Get Started