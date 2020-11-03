Little Village magazine issue 288: Nov. 4 – Dec. 1, 2020









It takes a village to endure a pandemic. In Little Village’s third-annual Give Guide, you can get to know (and learn how you can support) some of the nonprofit organizations providing invaluable services to the community when they’re needed most, as well as local independent retailers selling unique gift options this holiday season.

In this issue: How Friendship Community Project helps meet the demand for affordable English-language learning in Iowa City, and the nonprofit Bike Library is leading a cycling revolution. Three Cedar Rapids institutions are teaming up with artist Jordan Weber for a public art exhibit highlighting the intersection of racial and environmental injustice, and UR Here columnist Thomas Dean spotlights three local nature preserves that could create an “ecospiritualist” out of even the most cynical visitor.

Also inside: Meet Kasey Dawson, an Iowa City teenager who overcame homelessness, illness and loss to graduate from City High in 2019. With the odds still stacked against her, she’s writing her next chapter.

Advertisement

Plus: A review of Crab Attack Cajun Seafood, and the story behind Hiawatha’s Richard M. Nixon Elementary School.









Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com