Little Village magazine issue 285: Aug. 5-18, 2020









A century-old LGBTQ safe space, a segregated neighborhood, a cultural nexus, a storied house of worship and an at-risk elementary school. In this issue of Little Village, writers delve into the history behind buildings both famous and overlooked in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids. Also inside: Radical artist T.J. Dedeaux-Norris on rap, sexuality and academia; Iowa City Poetry’s pandemic programming males poetry more accessible; a review of E’s Gluten Free Bakery; and the story of Iowa City’s most famous extinct giant sloth, Rusty. Plus: The premiere of a new Spanish-language column, Cortado!









Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com