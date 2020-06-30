Little Village magazine issue 284: July 1 – Aug. 4, 2020









Can we even call it summer in Iowa with swimming pools closed, festivals canceled and no Fourth of July events, state fair or RAGBRAI? Of course! Pandemic or no, Eastern Iowa is a hiker’s, biker’s, boater’s and birdwatcher’s dream. Little Village has some recommendations for embracing the great outdoors while staying socially distant. Also in this issue: a yoga routine to do in your backyard; Thomas Dean on coping with uncertainty; a Mexican-American man’s experience as a student and professional in Iowa; one Iowa City couple’s “plague wedding”; and the history behind Afrofuturism. Plus: reviews of Rodney’s Jamaican Jerk & BBQ (Iowa City) and Goldfinch Tap + Eatery (Marion), and why the Cedar Rapids-produced Aunt Jemima syrup is being retired.









