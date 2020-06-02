Little Village magazine issue 282: June 3-16, 2020









Welcome back to Little Village magazine. After a pandemic-related hiatus, LV is jumping back into print issues; inside, we explain how issue 282 will be distributed differently to protect against COVID-19 spread, as well as how LV’s local journalism has fared during the crisis. In this Pride Month issue, we cast a spotlight on Hiawatha City Councilmember Aime Wichtendahl, Iowa’s first trans elected official and an outspoken supporter of small businesses, LGBTQ equality and ongoing COVID-19 protections—all issues the state government is “stumbling” on, she says. Also inside: Brix Cheese and Wine Shop gives back to their fellow Iowa City institutions in a big way; two local doctors are helping businesses nationwide earn a “COVID-Conscious” designation; and Indigenous Peoples Art Gallery heads online, highlighting both art and special challenges faced by communities of color during the COVID-19 crisis. Plus, Kiki counsels a reader who is more serious about social distancing than their partner, and Paul Brennan answers the question, “What is happening to all our recycling right now?”









Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com