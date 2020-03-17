Little Village magazine issue 281: Mar. 18-31, 2020









Welcome to an unprecedented issue of Little Village. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, and the cancellation of Mission Creek Festival (the planned theme of this magazine) and dozens of other events in the region, we refocused our content on — what else? — COVID-19. Iowans are historically proactive and practical about natural disasters, so why do many remain resistant to take a public health crisis seriously? How is CommUnity Crisis Center and Foodbank keeping up in an already difficult season for nonprofits? What is the future of Mission Creek Festival, and how can our community continue to support local musicians, authors and artists while practicing social distancing? Also inside: Three letters to the editor, including a message from the Iowa City Downtown Arts Alliance; a profile of Black Belt Eagle Scout, carving out a space for brown and LGBTQ musicians; and a preview of LV’s 2020 Bread & Butter dining guide. Flip on through, then wash your damn hands!









Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com