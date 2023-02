Little Village Eastern Iowa Issue 315

Hello, LVer. Welcome to the February issue, and peruse at your pleasure Revival’s bestselling new products, delectable Valentine’s Day treats sold throughout the CRANDIC, a Civil War memorial in Des Moines known for its bodacious Iowa avatar, and a Quad Cities attraction to get your blood pumping. Plus: Ahead of his retirement, folk legend Greg Brown reflects on growing up in Iowa, his favorite gigs and inspiring a generation of musicians, from Anaïs Mitchell to Seth Avett to his daughter Pieta. Also inside: Musings on gender, masculinity and Andrew Tate in Spanish and English; plentiful album and book reviews; and a new column from ICPL librarians.