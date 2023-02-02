Little Village Central Iowa Issue 011

Hello, LVer. Welcome to a bountiful February issue! Peel back the cover and take a journey through all five adult entertainment clubs in the Des Moines metro… all in one evening. Treat yourself to local desserts, drinks and meals on Valentine’s Day, and learn the history behind the nude bronze figure on Iowa’s 125-year-old Civil War memorial. Plus: Ahead of his retirement, folk legend Greg Brown reflects on growing up in Iowa, his favorite gigs and inspiring a generation of musicians, from Anaïs Mitchell to Seth Avett to his daughter Pieta.

Also inside: Des Moines community theater troupes join forces to stage an August Wilson classic fresh off its Broadway revival; musings on masculinity and Andrew Tate in Spanish and English; plentiful album and book reviews; and advice for those exploring different forms of love, creativity and polyamory.