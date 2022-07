Little Village Eastern Iowa issue 308: July 2022

It’s Iowa City renters’ most dreaded annual tradition — sometimes called “homeless week,” the last days of July and first few of August are a flurry of moving vans, short-term storage and couch-surfing for the dozens or hundreds of residents whose move-out deadline arrives days before their move-in date. Why are lease gaps so pervasive in IC, and when does this nuisance become a crisis? Also in this issue: Coralville debuts a new sci-fi opera for one night only, Iowa City rockers of the ’80s reunite to raise funds for United Action for Youth, Tiffani Green tries the new Mesa 503 and Kiki aids a self-admitted social “outcast.” Plus: Spanish-speaking artists make their mark on Iowa City, and LV reviews books and albums by Iowa creators.